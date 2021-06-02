State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hasbro worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $139,780,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $118,977,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.