STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.24

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $96.74 million and $209,109.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003272 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.01038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.29 or 0.09702730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052424 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 78,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.