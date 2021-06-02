STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $42.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.