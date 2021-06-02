SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 380.89 ($4.98).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.85.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

