SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $315.58

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.58 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 284.84 ($3.72). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 294.10 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,454,441 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380.89 ($4.98).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87.

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

