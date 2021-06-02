Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to announce $801.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $814.60 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,823,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.