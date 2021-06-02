Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,379.52. 21,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.