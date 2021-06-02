Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.14. 2,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.93. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $285.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

