Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $7.65 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. 3,407,051 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

