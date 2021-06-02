Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

