Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $60.89. 393,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,018. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

