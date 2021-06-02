Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires Shares of 1,845 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $161.42. 3,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.91. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

