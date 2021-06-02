Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 182 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

