Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1,415.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $13,015,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 57,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

