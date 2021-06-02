Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 680.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

