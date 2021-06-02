Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 836.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in UGI by 2,132.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in UGI by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

