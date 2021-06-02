Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.00. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

