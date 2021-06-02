Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has an average rating of Hold.

SEYMF opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

