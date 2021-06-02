SmartMesh (SMT) One Day Volume Hits $563,750.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $563,750.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00081648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.02 or 0.01042709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.85 or 0.09711566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052676 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

