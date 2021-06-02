Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Up 11.8%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 2,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 496,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

