Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in May

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,559,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 2,416,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.43.
About Singapore Airlines
Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.