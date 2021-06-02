Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in May

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,559,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 2,416,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

