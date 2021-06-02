Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,790,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Simulations Plus by 116.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.