Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.55

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.55 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 10918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

