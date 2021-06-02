Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.28. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

