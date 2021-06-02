Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $2.50. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $15.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the period.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.69. 7,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $260.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

