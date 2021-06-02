Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $2.50. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $15.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the period.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.69. 7,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $260.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.