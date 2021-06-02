Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,346,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,665,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8,605.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 474,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 469,089 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 419,056 shares in the last quarter.

BCX opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

