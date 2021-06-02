Sigma Planning Corp Takes $147,000 Position in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 191,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,246 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

GPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.60.

GPL stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $252.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

