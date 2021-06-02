Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Aqua Metals worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 231,869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

AQMS opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $225.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.