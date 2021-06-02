Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 4,469 Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000.

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

