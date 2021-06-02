Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 21,500 Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

In other news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,678.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $291,218.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

