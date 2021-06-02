Sigma Planning Corp Invests $60,000 in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PPR opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $592,578.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433 over the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

