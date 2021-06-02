Sigma Planning Corp Has $88,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BlackBerry by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in BlackBerry by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.