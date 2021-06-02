SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Cap of $572,360.55

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $572,360.55 and $1,988.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,403.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.34 or 0.07167807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $686.89 or 0.01886871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00500031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00184358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00730681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00480866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00416704 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,199,768 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

