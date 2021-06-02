Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Expands By 42.1%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 706,500 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the April 29th total of 497,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $355.06 million, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

