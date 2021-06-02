Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rises By 23.5%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

