Short Interest in Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Grows By 24.2%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Timberline Resources news, Director David C. Mathewson bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLRS opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Timberline Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.