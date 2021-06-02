Short Interest in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Increases By 28.4%

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 29th total of 14,880,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. 8,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,185. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The New York Times will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in The New York Times by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after buying an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in The New York Times by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in The New York Times by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,226,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

