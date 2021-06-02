Short Interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expands By 27.1%

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 29th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

