Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Rises By 46.2%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of PRTC opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,878.00. PureTech Health has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PureTech Health from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

