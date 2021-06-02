Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expands By 41.3%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 141,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

In other news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Insiders have sold 49,907 shares of company stock worth $839,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

