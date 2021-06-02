Short Interest in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expands By 28.3%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,365. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60. Perficient has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $74.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Perficient by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

