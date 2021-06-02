Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Rises By 25.0%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

