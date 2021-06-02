Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Rises By 30.5%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

IFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE:IFS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

