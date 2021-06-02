Short Interest in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Grows By 25.1%

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 29th total of 313,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of GDP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $154.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.