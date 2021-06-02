Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Grows By 38.8%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.25. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

