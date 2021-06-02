Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Grows By 22.3%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,835,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,039.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVDCF. HSBC raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.