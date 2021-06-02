Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 26.4%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

