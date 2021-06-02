Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of OTMP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.24). 73,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.17. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.16 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a market cap of £69.07 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
About OnTheMarket
