Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of OTMP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.24). 73,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.17. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.16 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a market cap of £69.07 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

