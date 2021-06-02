Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,430 ($18.68) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,494.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

