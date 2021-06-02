Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

NYSE SHOP traded down $20.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,231.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,155.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify has a 52-week low of $702.02 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

